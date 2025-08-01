Freight train derailment impacts Metra BNSF trains

The Brief A freight train derailment early Friday blocked all tracks on the Metra BNSF line between Aurora and Route 59, halting service for several hours. Service resumed around 8 a.m., but riders were warned to expect residual delays. The cause of the derailment has not yet been determined.



A freight train derailment halted service for several hours on the Metra BNSF line in Chicago's west suburbs.

What we know:

Two freight train cars derailed, blocking all tracks around 5:50 a.m. between the Aurora and Route 59 stations, according to transit officials.

Inbound and outbound trains for Metra BNSF were stopped until around 8 a.m. when the tracks were cleared and service was restored.

Metra said residual delays are expected.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what caused the freight train to derail.

For real-time updates, head over to Metra's website.