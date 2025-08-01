Freight train derailment impacts Metra BNSF trains
AURORA, Ill. - A freight train derailment halted service for several hours on the Metra BNSF line in Chicago's west suburbs.
What we know:
Two freight train cars derailed, blocking all tracks around 5:50 a.m. between the Aurora and Route 59 stations, according to transit officials.
Inbound and outbound trains for Metra BNSF were stopped until around 8 a.m. when the tracks were cleared and service was restored.
Metra said residual delays are expected.
What we don't know:
It was not immediately clear what caused the freight train to derail.
For real-time updates, head over to Metra's website.
The Source: The information in this report came from Metra.