Metra train lines stopped, delayed due to control system outage

Trains on several Metra lines were stopped or delayed in both directions Monday morning due to a control system outage, the transit agency announced.

Inbound and outbound trains were stopped or delayed around 11 a.m. due to the outage, officials said. The lines that were affected are Union Pacific North, Milwaukee District North, Union Pacific Northwest, Milwaukee District West and Metra Electric.

The time of the delays vary per train.

Metra said they will provide updates as the situation progresses.

No further information was immediately available.

For the latest updates, head over to Metra's website.