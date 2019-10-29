Metra MD-N trains running with delays after Amtrak train strikes vehicle in Morton Grove

An Amtrak train struck a vehicle Tuesday morning in north suburban Morton Grove, injuring a passenger in the vehicle and delaying Metra trains on the Milwaukee District North line.

The vehicle attempted to drive around the crossing gates about 6:45 a.m. on Lincoln Avenue when it was struck by the train behind its rear wheels, according to Morton Grove fire department chief Frank Rodgers.

Paramedics transported a rear seat passenger of the vehicle to Glenbook Hospital in Glenview with minor injuries, Rodgers said. The driver of the vehicle refused medical attention. Both occupants were adult males.

A Metra spokesman confirmed that an Amtrak train had hit a vehicle at that location, and said that inbound and outbound Metra trains were halted until 7:30 a.m.

The spokesperson said trains were running with 15 to 20 minute delays.