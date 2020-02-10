Metra Milwaukee District West trains delayed by signal issues in Elgin

Switch problems are causing delays during Monday’s morning commute on Metra’s Milwaukee District West line.

Several trains are running up to 28 minutes behind schedule because of switch issues near the Big Timber station in Elgin, according to service alerts from Metra. Inbound train 2212, scheduled to depart Roselle at 6:54 a.m., will not operate.

Train 104 on Metra’s North Central Service line will make all Milwaukee District West stops from River Grove to Chicago to accommodate affected riders, Metra said.

Riders are advised to listen to platform announcements for the latest service information.