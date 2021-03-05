Metra NCS train strikes vehicle in Wheeling

A Metra North Central Service train struck a vehicle Friday morning in suburban Wheeling.

Train 102 was scheduled to arrive at Union Station by 7:17 a.m. but remained stopped in Wheeling after striking a vehicle, according to Metra officials.

As of 7:20 a.m., Metra was working to move all passengers onto another train.

Metra police have not yet released any details on the crash.

Metra has warned riders to expect extensive delays on North Central Service trains.