Metra North Central trains delayed after body found near tracks in Buffalo Grove

Metra North Central Service trains were delayed Monday morning after crews found a dead body near tracks near northwest suburban Buffalo Grove.

The engineer of inbound train 104, scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 7:47 a.m., reported seeing a body near the tracks at the Lake Cook Road overpass, according to Metra and Wheeling police.

There’s no indication the boy was hit by a train, officials said.

Officers responded about 7 a.m. and found the body of a teenage boy, Wheeling police said in a statement. He was taken to Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview and pronounced dead.

Police said the boy was reported missing after leaving home Sunday evening. Investigators do not suspect foul play.

Trains were running with delays of 45 to 55 minutes, Metra said.