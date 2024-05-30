Metra offering free rides to Ravinia Festival this summer

If you plan on going to Ravinia Festival this summer, Metra has an easy way for you to get to the grounds without breaking the bank.

For the fourth year in a row, festival attendees can use Metra's Union Pacific North Line to travel to the event at Rivinia Park, free of charge.

All concertgoers will need to do is show the Metra conductor their concert ticket or e-ticket and their rides will be free, according to the transportation company.

The Ravinia Park Metra station is located at the entrance of the festival grounds. Riders can also travel via Metra's Braeside Station, which is a short walk from the festival as well.

This year's festival will include returning artists James Taylor, Norah Jones, The Beach Boys with John Stamos, The Roots, Joffrey Ballet, and many more.

The lineup will also feature Ben Platt, Samara Joy, Violent Femmes, Big Boi, Abel Selaocoe, Gaelic Storm and Meshell Ndegeocello.

RELATED: Ravinia Festival 2024 lineup released; performers include The Roots, Ben Platt and more

Last year, Metra reportedly increased the number of trains that stop at Ravinia Park during the concert season.

This year, the transportation company will also add trains for weeknight concerts during the summer season, from June 7–Sept. 15.

To learn more about the Metra trains and routes, follow this link.