In the latest sign of a return to normalcy, more people are returning to public transportation.

Metra officials say they have hit a post-COVID high in ridership numbers

On Tuesday, Metra had more than 56,000 passenger trips, still well below the weekday average of 287,000 back in June 2019.

Masks are still required on trains and $10 day passes will be extended through Sep. 30.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP