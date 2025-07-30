Metra Rock Island service delayed after train strikes pedestrian

The Brief A Metra Rock Island train hit a pedestrian near the Mokena station early this morning. The incident caused significant delays, with at least one inbound train running 30 minutes late. Officials have not released information about the pedestrian’s condition.



A Metra Rock Island train struck a pedestrian early Wednesday morning, prompting delays on inbound trains ahead of the morning commute.

The outbound Metra RID train #517 hit a pedestrian before 2 a.m. near the Mokena station, according to transit officials.

Extensive delays were expected and Metra RID train #400 was operating at least 30 minutes behind schedule.

What we don't know:

No details have been released about the condition of the pedestrian.

What you can do:

Head over to Metra's website for real-time updates and additional service alerts.