Metra Rock Island service delayed after train strikes pedestrian
MOKENA, Ill. - A Metra Rock Island train struck a pedestrian early Wednesday morning, prompting delays on inbound trains ahead of the morning commute.
The outbound Metra RID train #517 hit a pedestrian before 2 a.m. near the Mokena station, according to transit officials.
Extensive delays were expected and Metra RID train #400 was operating at least 30 minutes behind schedule.
What we don't know:
No details have been released about the condition of the pedestrian.
What you can do:
Head over to Metra's website for real-time updates and additional service alerts.
The Source: The information in this report came from Metra.