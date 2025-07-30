Expand / Collapse search

Metra Rock Island service delayed after train strikes pedestrian

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  July 30, 2025 6:09am CDT
Metra
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A Metra Rock Island train hit a pedestrian near the Mokena station early this morning.
    • The incident caused significant delays, with at least one inbound train running 30 minutes late.
    • Officials have not released information about the pedestrian’s condition.

MOKENA, Ill. - A Metra Rock Island train struck a pedestrian early Wednesday morning, prompting delays on inbound trains ahead of the morning commute.

The outbound Metra RID train #517 hit a pedestrian before 2 a.m. near the Mokena station, according to transit officials.

Extensive delays were expected and Metra RID train #400 was operating at least 30 minutes behind schedule.

What we don't know:

No details have been released about the condition of the pedestrian.

What you can do:

Head over to Metra's website for real-time updates and additional service alerts.

The Source: The information in this report came from Metra.

