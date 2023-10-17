Metra secures historic $169.3M federal grant for battery-powered, zero-emission trainsets

Metra is set to receive the largest grant in its history to invest in state-of-the-art battery-powered trainsets.

The $169.3 million federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement (CMAQ) grant will facilitate the acquisition of up to 16 battery-powered trainsets, introducing a new propulsion system to Metra's fleet.

The trainsets are expected to accelerate and brake faster than traditional locomotives and will provide a more economical and environmentally friendly means of delivering the same level of service, Metra officials said.

These innovative trainsets are already being used in countries like Germany, France and Australia. Metra will be among the first in the nation to operate the innovative green technology.

"We think zero-emission trainsets could be an exciting and positive addition to Metra’s fleet for a variety of reasons," said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. "Beyond the environmental and noise reduction benefits, they also offer savings in energy consumption as well as better efficiency, flexibility, and reliability. Along with our other initiatives, they would continue to make Metra a responsible and effective leader in green energy technology."

Metra plans to introduce these battery-powered trainsets initially on its Rock Island Line.