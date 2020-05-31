Metra suspending service Monday, CTA stops service until Monday morning

On Sunday night, the CTA announced that all train and bus service would be suspended until Monday morning. Metra announced late Sunday that Monday's train service was completely canceled.

Chicago is under a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. Several suburbs including Aurora, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Orland Park and Chicago Ridge are also under curfews.

The National Guard is in Chicago to support the police department and to protect citizens and their First Amendment rights, the leader of the Illinois Guard said Sunday, in the wake of protests over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

"I want to clear and emphasize that the Guard is here to support our police department. They are here as needed support," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Sunday afternoon.