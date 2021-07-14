Metra to close Lake Forest, Villa Park ticket offices

Metra will close the Lake Forest and Villa Park ticket offices at the end of business on July 26 due to declining on-site ticket sales.

Metra said that many passengers have made the switch from purchasing tickets on-site to purchasing tickets through the Ventra App, and the Lake Forest and Villa Park Stations are at the bottom of the list of staffed stations for ticket sales.

Customers will be able to use cash to purchase a One-Way ticket on board from a conductor at no extra cost after July 26.

Tickets can still be purchased using the Ventra App as well.

Passengers will still be able to access the station's facilities.

Tickets will continue to be sold by agents at the Ogilvie Transportation Center, the downtown terminal for all three Union Pacific lines. There are also ticket vending machines available at Ogilvie.

Customers who board at Ogilvie will have to purchase tickets in advance of boarding or be subject to a $5 surcharge for onboard purchases, Metra said.