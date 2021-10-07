Metra to run extra outbound train after White Sox playoff game Sunday

Metra said it will run an extra outbound train on the Rock Island Line Sunday following game three of the American League playoffs between the Chicago White Sox and the Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The train will depart from Metra's 35th Street/'Lou' Jones Station about 30 minutes after the game ends.

The train will run express to Blue Island and then make all stops to Joliet, Metra said.

Metra's regularly scheduled Train 231 that departs from 35th Street at 11:15 p.m. will accommodate riders along the line's Beverly Branch.

Riders can purchase Metra tickets from their smartphone using the Ventra App, Metra said.

Metra is also encouraging riders to use Metra's $7 Sunday Day Pass, which is good for unlimited rides all day.