Metra train crash: Driver charged with DUI in fatal collision
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was driving under the influence when his SUV was struck by a Metra train, killing one of his passengers, transit authorities said Wednesday.
Deadly Metra vs. car crash
The backstory:
Moises Perez, 19, was allegedly driving with three other people around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 12 when he disregarded crossing gates and was struck by a northbound Metra Electric train at 87th Street.
A passenger in the SUV, 19-year-old Elissa J. Hernandez, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, officials said. Perez and the two other occupants were taken to local hospitals.
Two of the passengers are still hospitalized with critical injuries, officials said.
Metra officials said the crossing gates and lights were properly functioning at the time of the crash.
Driver charged
Perez was charged with:
- One count of reckless homicide
- Two counts of aggravated DUI causing death
- Four counts of aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm
- Two counts of aggravated driving without a license
He was also issued a citation for disobeying a railroad crossing.
Perez was arraigned in Cook County Circuit Court and ordered detained without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 5.
The Source: The information in this story came from Metra.