A Metra train derailed near the Vermont Street station in Blue Island Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 9:15 a.m.

Metra spokesperson Michael Gillis said the locomotive and the first car had their wheels come off the track.

All passengers were able to safely leave the train.

No injuries were reported, Gillis said.

Service is temporarily suspended.