Metra train strikes pedestrian in Brookfield, causing major delays, officials say

The Brief A Metra BNSF train struck a pedestrian Wednesday night in Brookfield near the Maple Avenue crossing. All train traffic was stopped, and extensive delays are expected on both inbound and outbound lines. Emergency crews are processing the scene and updates will follow as more details become available.



A Metra train struck a pedestrian near the Maple Avenue crossing in Brookfield Wednesday night, prompting significant delays and a full stop to train service in the area.

What we know:

Brookfield officials say emergency responders were dispatched this evening to a "train vs. pedestrian incident" near the Maple Avenue grade crossing in the western suburb.

The crossing has been closed to allow police to investigate, and all train traffic has been halted in the area.

Metra confirmed that train #1303 on the BNSF Line was involved in the incident, which occurred near Congress Park. Both inbound and outbound trains were stopped following the collision, with extensive delays expected.

What we don't know:

The identity and condition of the pedestrian have not been released.

What's next:

Brookfield police and Metra say they will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Commuters are advised to check Metra's website for the latest service updates.