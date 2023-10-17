Metra UP-N train fatally strikes pedestrian in North Chicago

A Metra UP-N train struck and killed a pedestrian Monday morning in suburban North Chicago.

Around 9 a.m., a Metra UP-N express train struck a pedestrian who was trying to cross the tracks at the North Chicago Metra Station, 1633 Lakeside Avenue, officials said.

Officials said the pedestrian had mistaken the express train for a train that was stopping at the station.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as 57-year-old Christina Egidi by the Lake County coroner's office. Preliminary autopsy results indicated Egidi, of Grayslake, died from blunt force injuries as a result of the incident.