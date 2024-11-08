Expand / Collapse search

Metra UP-N train strikes pedestrian, extensive delays expected

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  November 8, 2024
CHICAGO - A Metra UP-N train hit a pedestrian, prompting extensive delays during Friday morning rush hour.

The pedestrian was struck around 6 a.m. near the Clybourn stop on Chicago's North Side. Inbound and outbound trains on the UP-N line were halted as police investigated.

Metra officials said to expect "extensive delays." They are urging riders to listen to platform announcements for the latest information.

Check out Metra's website for real-time updates.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.