Metra UP-N trains stopped after person struck near Lake Bluff

A person was struck by a Metra train Thursday near Lake Bluff, halting all service on the UP-N line.

The person was struck by the train just before 7:50 p.m. near milepost 29 between the Lake Forest and Lake Bluff stations, Metra spokesperson Meg Riley said.

A coroner was called to the scene, Riley said, and the collision was likely fatal.

All UP-N trains were halted for over two hours as officials conducted an investigation. Inbound and outbound service was resumed with extensive delays about 10:15 p.m., the transit authority said.