Metra UP-North bridge repairs to close Lawrence Avenue until Oct. 14

Lawrence Avenue will be closed at the Union Pacific North Line railroad tracks for a week due to ongoing construction on bridges along Metra’s UP-North Line on the North Side.

Repairs started Monday and will continue until Oct. 14, Metra said. Westbound traffic on Lawrence Avenue will be rerouted south from Ashland Avenue to Montrose Avenue, west to Damen Avenue and north back to Lawrence Avenue, with eastbound traffic following the same pattern but in reverse.

Side streets in the area and businesses along Lawrence Avenue will remain open, Metra said.

After the construction is completed at Lawrence Avenue, crews will begin similar work on Metra UP-North bridges at Wilson and Foster avenues, Metra said.