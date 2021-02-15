Freight train derailment disrupts Metra UP-W service in West Chicago

Metra Union Pacific West trains were not passing West Chicago after a freight train derailed Monday morning.

Customers were being bused between Geneva and West Chicago, the transit agency said in an alert.

A Canadian National train derailed about 8 a.m. at an intersection with Metra UP-W tracks in West Chicago, according to Metra spokesman Michael Gillis.

Multiple railcars derailed but there were no injuries, fires or leaks, CN spokesperson Mathieu Gaudreault said in an email.

The cars were not carrying hazardous substances. The cause of the derailment was under investigation, Gaudreault said.

Road crossings were closed at Washington Street, Church Street and Ann Street, West Chicago police said on Twitter. Police said the derailment happened just north of Washington.