Metra UP-W service resumes after train hits empty car in Lombard

Trains are running again on Metra’s Union Pacific West line after a train hit an empty car Friday at a railroad crossing in west suburban Lombard,

The train hit the car about 6:20 a.m. at a crossing on Finley Road near Crescent Boulevard, according to Lombard police. No injuries were reported.

Metra spokesman Tom Miller said the car was stopped on the tracks with no one inside.

Train movement was stopped in both directions, but inbound and outbound trains were moving again by 8:10 a.m., Metra officials said.