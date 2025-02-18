Metra UP-W train strikes pedestrian near Winfield

The Brief A Metra Union Pacific West train struck a pedestrian near Winfield Station around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, but their condition remains unknown. Metra service has been disrupted, with extensive delays and limited train operations past College Avenue.



A Metra Union Pacific West (UP-W train struck a pedestrian Tuesday morning in the western suburbs.

What we know:

Metra UP-W Train #26 hit the pedestrian around 7:20 a.m. near the Winfield Station, located at Jewell and Winfield Road, the transit agency announced. Initial reports indicated the pedestrian was walking along the tracks when they were clipped by the train.

Trains were stopped in both directions for nearly two hours.

Trains were cleared to proceed around 9:10 a.m. but "extensive delays" are expected, according to Metra.

What we don't know:

The condition of the pedestrian is currently unknown. They were taken to Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

For real-time updates and travel alternatives, head over to Metra's website.