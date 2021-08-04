Metro Chicago to require proof of vaccination for entry

If you plan to catch a show at The Metro, you'll need to be vaccinated and have a card to prove it.

Unlike Lollapalooza, the Wrigleyville concert hall says a negative COVID test isn't enough to gain entry.

Concertgoers need proof of vaccination and a government-issued ID to enter the building.

The venue says a clear photocopy or photo of your vaccination card will be accepted.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

For now, masks are just recommended but the venue says it is considering making them mandatory as well.

"We value our fans more than words can tell, and we greatly appreciate you working with us to ensure the safety of all, especially our most vulnerable communities," the venue said a statement. "Together, we can keep the music playing within our walls."