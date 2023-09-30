Mexican government partners with Notre Dame to aid Mexican nationals in U.S. legal cases

The Mexican government is teaming up with the University of Notre Dame to provide legal services for some Mexican nationals accused of crimes.

At a signing ceremony on Saturday, Notre Dame's Exoneration Justice Clinic agreed to provide legal services for Mexican citizens charged in the U.S. when there is evidence of innocence or when the defendant is over-sentenced.

"Through all of our 53 consulates in the United States, we’ll be implementing this program. It's national. It's the first of its kind. And it's also unique in the world. And it reflects the commitment the Mexican government has for defending the rights of Mexican nationals abroad," said Vanessa Calva, Mexican Consulate.

The Mexican consulate says Mexican defendants often face hardships in the justice system because of language barriers, racial profiling, and their lack of knowledge about the U.S. legal system.