Michael Culver, ‘Star Wars’ actor, dies at 85

Michael Culver, a British actor who portrayed Captain Needa in "The Empire Strikes Back" and a police inspector in "A Passage to India," has died. He was 85 years old.

Culver died on Feb. 27, Alliance Agents confirmed on Tuesday. No other details were immediately available.

"We are very sad to confirm the passing of our friend and client Michael Culver," the agency said in a statement, adding, "It's been an honor to have represented Michael for the last decade and to have taken him to some of the best Star Wars events in the UK and Europe."

With a career spanning over 50 years, Culver held numerous roles in films and television series including "Sherlock Holmes," "Breakaway" and one of the most memorable death scenes in the "Star Wars" franchise.

In "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back," directed by Irvin Kershner, Culver’s character Needa, captain of the Imperial Star Destroyer Avenger, loses track of the Millennium Falcon piloted by Han Solo during a pursuit. Needa apologizes to Darth Vader, who then kills him.

"A real highlight was taking Michael to Celebration in Chicago in 2019," his reps continued. "He was lost for words when he saw his queue line with nearly 200 people waiting to see him."

Culver largely gave up acting in the early 2000s to concentrate his efforts on political activism. His last role was "Servants' Quarters" in 2016, according to IMDB.

Alliance Agents said they worked with Culver only three weeks ago at his last home autograph signing.

They concluded: "We miss him."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.