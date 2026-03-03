Chicago weather: Clouds and light rain linger as mild temps hold

The Brief Cloudy skies and light rain are expected Tuesday, mainly south of Chicago. Highs will reach the 40s. Warmer weather and storms arrive later this week.



Chicago weather will remain unsettled Tuesday as mostly cloudy skies and scattered light rain move across the region.

What we know:

Today's best chance for precipitation will be south of Interstate 80.

Early morning temperatures will hang in the mid-to-upper 30s, ranging from 34 degrees along the lakefront to freezing in Woodstock.

Highs were expected to reach the upper 30s to mid-40s, similar to Monday, before dipping back into the upper 30s Tuesday night as clouds and spotty rain lingered.

The active weather pattern continues midweek, with highs staying in the 40s Wednesday.

Warmer air arrives late in the week, bringing the potential for thunderstorms Thursday and Friday and a sharp rise in temperatures into the 60s by the weekend.