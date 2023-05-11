Michael Jordan's historic Olympic jacket up for auction

You could own a piece of Michael Jordan history that he doesn't want.

It's the jacket he reluctantly wore when being awarded a gold medal at the 1992 Olympics, as depicted in the documentary "The Last Dance."

He covered the Reebok logo with an American flag draped over his shoulder.

The jacket is now up for auction on Sotheby's website with a current bid of $750,000.

Sotheby's expects it to sell for $1 to $3 million, and the auction ends on June 28th.