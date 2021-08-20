Michael Keaton talks new action film 'The Protégé'

Michael Keaton and Maggie Q star in the new action thriller The Protégé, hitting theaters around Chicago this weekend.

FOX 32 Entertainment reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Keaton about his incredible career, and how a variety of roles have affected how fans approach him over the decades, with films ranging from comedy to super hero to Oscar pedigree dramas.

"That’s a great question," Keaton said. "You have to factor in the math of things. Certain things that play internationally, there are more people so the impact of the big stuff like playing Vulture in Spider-Man and playing Batman…When that’s current, it’s the numbers, the amount of eyeballs watching. More people will come up to you based on that."

In addition to starring in The Protégé, Keaton is also returning as Batman in next year’s The Flash film.

The Protégé hits theaters around Chicago this weekend.