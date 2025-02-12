Michael Madigan verdict: Chicago juror shares insights on deliberations in corruption trial

The Brief Malik, identified as Juror Number 6, shared that the jury reached a guilty verdict on some counts but struggled with others, particularly Count 1, which they couldn't fully agree on. Malik explained that some jurors shifted their opinions during deliberations, recognizing when they were reaching their limit and wanted to return with a fresh perspective the next day. Malik reflected on his first-time jury duty experience, admitting it was unexpected and noting that two jurors were particularly tough to convince, although he did not confirm if he was one of them.



A juror in the corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan shared insights into the deliberation process, highlighting the complexity of the case and the challenges of reaching a unanimous decision on several counts.

What they're saying:

Malik, identified as Juror Number 6 from Chicago, said the jury found Madigan guilty on certain counts but struggled with others.

"The way that we did it for each count, especially count two, which pertains to bribery. That was absolutely there. In terms of the government presenting the evidence. But in terms of count one, I think we all were kinda on the fence, so we didn't really come to a decision on that one," Malik said.

Malik said some jurors did lean one way and then would come back the other way when it came to their decisions.

"Personally, what I've learned is that individuals are coming from a different perspective in terms of the way they view the evidence and the way it was presented," said Malik.

Some jurors shifted their opinions during deliberations, he explained, adding that they recognized when they were reaching their limit Tuesday afternoon and wanted to return with fresh eyes the next day.

Reflecting on his first time serving on a jury, Malik admitted the experience was unexpected.

When asked how many jurors were undecided on some of the counts, he mentioned that two were difficult to convince.

When asked if he was one of them, he did not answer.

The backstory:

Jurors convicted former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan of 10 counts and acquitted him of seven in a bribery case that led to the downfall of a man who was nicknamed the "Velvet Hammer" for his forceful yet quiet leadership style. The jury could not reach a decision on six counts after deliberations that lasted more than 10 days.

Madigan, who had taken the stand during the trial to strongly deny all wrongdoing, left the courthouse without addressing reporters after the verdict was announced.

Michael Madigan had little to say after being found guilty on several counts in his corruption trial.

The backbone of federal prosecutors' case was hours of videos and phone calls secretly recorded by a onetime Chicago alderman turned FBI informant.

Madigan, who was speaker for more than three decades and once led the Democratic Party of Illinois, was found guilty of conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud and other counts related to schemes involving the state's largest utility, ComEd, and efforts to get that alderman a state board job. Jurors acquitted him or deadlocked on counts related to an apartment project, a parking lot in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood and AT&T legislation.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The charges

The jury made decisions on the following charges:

Count 1: Racketeering conspiracy (w/McClain) - Operating an enterprise, conspiring to commit criminal acts; NO DECISION

Count 2: Conspiracy - Bribery involving ComEd hiring (the ComEd Four); GUILTY

Count 3: Bribery - Involving ComEd and former U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez; NOT GUILTY

Count 4: Bribery - Payments from ComEd to former Chicago alderman Michael Zalewski; GUILTY

Count 5: Travel Act - Interstate communication (Union West developers); GUILTY

Count 6: Bribery - ComEd payments to former Chicago Alderman Frank Olivo and others; GUILTY

Count 7: Travel Act - Interstate communication (2018); NOT GUILTY

Count 8, 9, 10: Wire fraud -Former Alderman Daniel Solis and relatives; GUILTY ON ALL

Count 11: Bribery - Solis, incoming Gov. JB Pritzker administration; NOT GUILTY

Count 12: Travel Act - Interstate communications (old post office); GUILTY

Count 13: Travel Act - Skydell, Prudential Building; GUILTY

Count 14: Travel Act - Solis and ICC or Labor Relations Board, property tax law firm; GUILTY

Count 15: Attempted extortion - Union West; NOT GUILTY

Count 16: Travel Act - Union West, "quid pro quo"; NOT GUILTY

Count 17: Travel Act - Union West, zoning approvals; NOT GUILTY

Count 18: Travel Act - Union West, Madigan tells Solis not to say "quid pro quo"; NOT GUILTY

Counts 19, 20: Wire Fraud (w/McClain) - Chinatown development; NO DECISION

Count 21: Bribery (w/McClain) - Chinatown development; NO DECISION

Count 22: Travel Act (w/McClain) - Chinatown, bill sponsor; NO DECISION

Count 23: Conspiracy (w/McClain) – AT&T Illinois boss Paul la Schiazza, former State Rep. Eddie Acevedo; NO DECISION