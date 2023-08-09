Michael Madigan's former Chief of Staff says he didn't purposely give false testimony to feds

A jury heard opening statements Wednesday in the perjury trial of Tim Mapes, who is the former chief of staff for Michael Madigan.

Defense attorneys argued that Mapes did not purposely give false testimony or try to block the feds' aggressive investigation of Madigan.

Prosecutors plan to call several witnesses and play dozens of secret FBI recordings as they make their case.

The trial is expected to last at least two weeks.