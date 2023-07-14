Michelangelo overcomes surgery, finds forever home thanks to PAWS Chicago

A puppy who beat the odds and is bouncing back from surgery needs your help.

Michelangelo is a frisky and lively pup thanks to PAWS Chicago Medical Center and its extraordinary veterinarians.

The 7-year-old came to PAWS with a mass the size of a fist hanging from his chest. He underwent surgery to have it removed and fortunately, it turned out benign.

For his recovery, PAWS staff had to physically carry him outside every day for slow walks until his condition improved.

Now that he's recovering, he's in the Help Me Heal foster-to-adopt program at the Lincoln Park Adoption Center.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

That allows a family to nurse a pet through the medical process and then adopt them if they choose.

Responsibilities include taking the animal to vet appointments, but PAWS Chicago absorbs all the cost of care.

Here's the great news. Soon, Michelangelo will be declared healthy enough for adoption and he's already been chosen for a forever home.

If you're interested in learning how you can help good boys and girls like Michelangelo, you can reach out to PAWSChicago.org.

Adoption or fostering will have an enormous impact on making sure all of these sweet animals will get a second chance at life.