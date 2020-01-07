Michelle Obama to launch new Instagram TV series

article

Michelle Obama is entering a new arena in her career.

The former first lady, 55, announced this week that she will launch an IGTV series titled "A Year of Firsts," which will follow students during their first year of college.

"As a first-generation college student myself, I know how intimidating it can be to take that leap and pursue your educational dreams," Obama said in a statement shared by The Hollywood Reporter. "That's why I’m so proud of these students. By sharing their stories, they’re helping others see that the ups and downs of the first year of college are something everyone goes through — and they’re creating a supportive community for others facing similar challenges."

Episodes will tackle student issues such as academic stress, finances, physical and mental health and relationships, The Hollywood Reporter explained.

The series is set to be produced by ATTN: in partnership with the Reach Higher education initiative. According to ATTN: co-founder, Matthew Segal, the show aims to tackle the challenges many college students face during their first year as undergrads.

"This series will meet many students where they live — on Instagram — and share candid perspectives about how to overcome barriers. We're thrilled to be partnering with Mrs. Obama and Reach Higher to engage and inspire students to invest in themselves through higher education," he said.

