Michigan Avenue stabbing: Woman wounded in Bronzeville attack

A woman was stabbed several times while parked along Michigan Avenue Friday morning on Chicago's South Side.

The 26-year-old was sitting in a parked car around 4 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Michigan Avenue when someone told her to exit the vehicle, according to police.

She then saw blood and realized she had been stabbed in the forearm and had cuts on her left temple, police said.

The woman self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in stable condition.

Police said the victim was uncooperative with responding officers.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.