Michigan city named safest small town in US

A Genesee County township is one of the safest small towns in the United States, according to Safewise.

Michigan's Thetford Township and four other towns tied for the No.1 spot on the list, including Lewisboro Town, N.Y.; Luzerne Township; Pa.; Sleepy Hollow Village, N.Y.; and Weiser, Idaho.

Earlier this year, Thetford Township was also named the safest city in Michigan.

Safewise looked at the latest data available from the FBI and found that the township with a population of just under 6,700 had no reported crimes. The other No. 1 cities also had no crimes.

Other Michigan small towns that made the list include Spring Arbor Township at 21 and Lapeer Township at 24.

Top 10 safest towns:

1. Lewisboro Town, New York

1. Luzerne Township, Pennsylvania

1. Sleepy Hollow Village, New York

1. Thetford Township, Michigan

1. Weiser, Idaho

6. Wayland, Massachusetts

7. New Hanover Township, New Jersey

8. Elmira Town, New York

9. Kirkland Town, New York

10. Matawan, New Jersey