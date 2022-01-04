Michigan family asks Chicagoans to be on the hunt for lost toy bunny

One family's plight to find a furry family member has gone viral.

They are asking Chicago to be on the hunt for a stuffed toy bunny.

It went missing during their stay at the Palmer House on Dec. 29. It belongs to their 7-year-old daughter who sleeps with it every night.

"I just put it out on social media. I shared it on Reddit. I shared it on Facebook, and luckily I have a lot of good friends and people who love my kid and love stuffed bunnies apparently and have shared it a lot," said Jessica Dunek.

The hotel is also searching for the bunny.

The girl's mother bought it at Timeless Toys in Lincoln Park before she was pregnant.