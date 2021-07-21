Michigan woman missing from Chicago's O'Hare Airport: police

article

Chicago police are looking for a woman reported missing from O’Hare International Airport.

Chipo Lauren, 37 – who goes by the nickname ‘Lauren’ – was last heard from on Wednesday, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Lauren is described as a 4-foot-11, 100-pound woman with a medium-dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Her home is in Niles, Michigan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Five Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.