Midtown Manhattan police chase ends in crash, at least 8 injured

At least 8 people, including 3 police officers were injured after a police chase in Midtown Manhattan ended in a crash early Monday morning.

According to authorities, at around 1:34 a.m., police responded to a call about a dispute at West 33rd Street and 7th Avenue.

When they arrived, they found the suspect, a man, in a dispute with another person. When police attempted to intervene, the suspect got into his black SUV and drove off, damaging several NYPD vehicles.

The suspect headed west along 34th Street, driving for a few blocks before eventually hitting a food truck and knocking it onto a woman who was pinned underneath it.

The suspect was finally caught and apprehended at West 34th Street and 9th Avenue.

A total of 6 civilians were reportedly injured. 3 NYPD officers were also injured, but only 1 went to the hospital.

The woman who was pinned underneath the food truck was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

The suspect is currently at Bellevue Hospital and is in stable condition. Charges against him are pending.