Chicago police reportedly arrest migrant for threatening officer amid new shelter opening

A public meeting over more migrants moving into a Chicago neighborhood is set.

This time, they are expected to move into Greektown starting Friday. However, the public is allowed to ask some questions about the shelter on Wednesday night.

This isn't the first time that migrants called the Parthenon Hostel home. Between October of last year and February of this year, migrants temporarily lived there and the public was not alerted about it.

The hostel can hold 136 migrants, but this time 196 are set to move in this coming Friday.

Alderman of the 34th Ward Bill Conway says he was barely given any notice and was only told about it last week.

Conway is aware of the tense situation with overcrowding of migrants at the 12th District Police Station.

Just Tuesday, CPD says they arrested a 20-year-old, who sources say was a migrant. He was taken into custody for threatening an officer and charged with two misdemeanors.

Conway says he tried to relieve some of the pressure on that district.

The public meeting on Wednesday is at the Merit School of Music at 38 S. Peoria St. It will start at 5:30 p.m.

Three busloads of migrants have already come into Chicago Wednesday and a fourth is expected to arrive sometime in the evening.