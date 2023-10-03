Migrant buses arriving in Chicago spark tensions amid community concerns

Amidst an influx of migrant buses making their way to Chicago, city officials are issuing warnings that the number of buses arriving from the Texas border could reach as high as 25 each day.

As the situation unfolds, tensions are escalating across the city, with community members grappling with the complexities of the migrant crisis.

On Tuesday, a protest took place outside the Amundsen Park Fieldhouse, where residents voiced their concerns about the city's plan to transform the space into a migrant shelter. Critics argue that this move disrupts park programming.

Simultaneously, migrant families were scheduled to move into a new temporary shelter in Pilsen on Tuesday, located in the 2200 block of South Halsted.

A heated community meeting took place on Monday, where Pilsen residents expressed differing opinions on whether the site should serve as a sanctuary.

Meanwhile, Downtown 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins is calling for the closure of the migrant shelter located at the Inn of Chicago, positioned at the corner of Ohio and Saint Clair, just steps away from the Magnificent Mile. Hopkins says the location has raised various concerns and led to a series of troubling issues in the neighborhood.

"This year alone, we've had over 300 calls for that address for all sorts of things like disturbances, fighting, assault and battery, narcotics, and the Chicago Police Department has declared that area a narcotics hot zone due to the number of illegal narcotics sales. Some people are trafficking in drugs there, we're not saying everyone who does that is a migrant, that would be an unfair generalization, certainly some are, but that area has really been a magnet for criminal activity," Hopkins said.

In Amundsen Park, 29th Alderman Christopher Taliaferro is hosting a community meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m., firmly opposing the transformation of the space into a migrant shelter.

At the same time, Governor JB Pritzker is urging the Biden administration to address the migrant crisis. He recently penned a letter to the president, emphasizing that the influx of migrants in Illinois has become "untenable."

Illinois has already allocated $330 million to tackle the migrant crisis, and Pritzker believes that additional resources can be provided by the White House and Congress to assist blue states targeted by Texas Governor Greg Abbott's bus campaign. The governor is also calling for a focus on long-term solutions instead of political maneuvering.

"You don't hear him telling Republicans that they need to go to work in Washington on behalf of reform. Instead, he is just sending busloads across the country and causing chaos really," Pritzker said.

Governor Pritzker says he's been in regular discussions with the Biden administration since the first bus arrived in August 2022, seeking effective ways to address the ongoing challenges posed by the migrant influx.