Migrants bused to big cities like Chicago trigger funding controversy

A controversy has emerged as migrants continue to arrive in cities like Chicago and New York, and the focus is now on the funds needed to support them.

In the month of July alone, Chicago received a daily influx of migrants via buses from Texas, amounting to approximately 12,000 migrants since the first arrival.

New York City, on the other hand, has received more than 57,000 migrants and was recently granted $104 million in federal aid to assist with their care. This substantial grant marks the largest payout from the federal government thus far and has left leaders in states along the U.S.-Mexico border seething.

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema expressed her frustration.

"When I hear from folks in the country say it's hard, our shelters are overwhelmed, yeah, come live a day in the life of Yuma, Somerton, or San Luis," said Sinema.

Chicago, in response to the situation, has allocated more than $50 million to provide support to the incoming migrants. However, the funds are running out, and Mayor Brandon Johnson is urging the federal government to provide additional financial assistance.