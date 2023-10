Newly released data from Chicago officials show that Chicago has received over 19,000 migrants since last August.

Of the 19,000 migrants who have arrived, 12,195 are living in city shelters.

Another 3,463 are still waiting for a placement.

City officials say 2,824 are living in police districts and 639 are living at O'Hare.

Since Friday, four more buses have arrived in the city.