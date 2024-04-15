All migrants officially moved out of Chicago Park District facilities, city officials confirm

All migrants have officially moved out of Chicago Park District facilities that were serving as temporary shelters for new arrivals, city officials confirmed Monday.

All residents have been relocated to nearby shelters and the city will now reinstate community programming and operations at those facilities.

Also on Monday, the Chicago City Council Budget committee started looking at a new migrant funding request from the mayor. It looks to supplement investments by the county and state with $70 million from the city's assigned fund balance reserve.

At a separate event, Gov. J.B. Pritzker commented on the push for new migrant funding here in Chicago.

"We know that Illinois is a humanitarian state, a state that is doing its best to care for its people and when people arrive here, and they need help, we step up and help them," said Pritzker.

Below are the latest updates on new arrivals in Chicago:

New Arrivals Census as of April 15 at 8:30 a.m.:

There are currently 9,173 residents housed in 18 active shelters managed by the city and state.

Total awaiting placement: 132

130 individuals are awaiting shelter placements at the Landing Zone.

New Arrivals Numbers:

Chicago has received an estimated 39,362 new arrivals since the mission began.

This figure comprises 34,627 individuals arriving at Chicago’s Landing Zone and 4,735 who have arrived on daily flights to O’Hare and Midway since June 2023.

Bus Numbers:

Since Aug. 31, 2022, 877 buses have been reported in the Chicagoland area, including 602 buses that arrived at Chicago’s Landing Zone.

Temporary Shelter Exits Due to 60-Day Policy:

A total of 132 individuals have exited the shelter system due to the 60-day shelter policy. Three individuals exited on April 14.

The city does not require individuals to share their plans or next steps upon exiting shelters. Those leaving have the option to return to the Landing Zone and be reprocessed and placed in a shelter once again if appropriate beds are available or opt for onward movement, officials said.