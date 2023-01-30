Migrants scheduled to move into former Woodlawn school this week

There’s work going on at the former Wadsworth Elementary School in Woodlawn.

City of Chicago officials would not give exact details but told neighbors that migrants will move in starting this week.

Workers trimmed the tree branches in front of the building. Sidewalks and parking lots are plowed and salted.

The Wadsworth building once had more than 500 students in attendance when it was active. City officials said 250 adult migrants will move in.

Officials shared security arrangements with neighbors at a community meeting Saturday.

Woodlawn-area residents told city and state officials they are opposed to having migrants move to their neighborhood. The city has received more than 5,000 migrants since August, bussed here by the governors of Texas and Colorado.