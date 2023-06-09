Migrants in temporary housing on Chicago's Northwest Side fight to remain there

In a surprising turn of events, migrants who were relocated from Texas to Chicago find themselves battling to stay in their temporary housing on the city's Northwest Side.

Over 40 families from Venezuela have been accommodated at the YMCA on West Touhy Avenue. However, the city authorities have reportedly made plans to relocate them to a new facility.

Despite this decision, the migrants assert that they have been warmly embraced by the community and are determined to remain where they are.

Complicating matters further, their children have already been enrolled in nearby neighborhood schools.

Upwards of 10,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago since August 2022 and the number continues to climb.