Mike Madigan's ex-Chief of Staff Tim Mapes to be sentenced Monday

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's ex-chief of staff will be sentenced Monday after he was convicted of lying to protect his boss.

Federal prosecutors said Tim Mapes chose to obstruct the government's investigation.

The 68-year-old Tim Mapes, who served for almost two decades as the Democrat’s chief of staff, was convicted of one count of perjury and one of attempted obstruction of justice. Obstruction alone carries up to 20 years in prison, while the perjury count carries up to five years behind bars.

At the Mapes trial, prosecutors told jurors he lied repeatedly when he testified in 2021 to a grand jury investigating Madigan and others. They said he specifically lied when he said he couldn’t recall any relevant details about Madigan’s ties to Michael McClain, who was a Madigan confidant.

Defense lawyer Katie Hill told jurors Mapes never intentionally misled the grand jury, saying he simply couldn’t remember many details. She likened the questions Mapes was asked to a pop quiz at a high school reunion and asked jurors if they would be able to remember the color of their prom corsages or who was class president their junior year.

The sentencing will strike uncomfortably close to home for the now 81-year-old Madigan who, for decades, was one of the most powerful state legislative leaders in the nation. Many once thought he was untouchable because he was too smart, careful and well-connected.

Then, in 2022, he was indicted on charges that included racketeering and bribery.

Madigan is set to go to trial on racketeering charges alongside McClain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.