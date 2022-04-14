Milik Smith murder: 14-year-old shot in head, killed on Chicago's West Side identified

A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Thursday on Chicago’s West Side.

Around 2 p.m., Chicago police responded to an alley in the 3600 block of W. Flournoy Street in the Homan Square neighborhood where they found the teenager with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Family of the victim identified him as Milik Smith.

Milik Smith, 14 | Provided

Area 4 Detectives are investigating. Currently, nobody is in custody.

No further details were immediately available.