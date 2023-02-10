Military shoots down 2nd object in U.S. airspace in the past week

Another week and another mysterious flying object.

An unidentified aircraft was shot down over the Alaska border Friday.

Questions still remain about the last flying object that crossed the United States a week ago, which was eventually shot down on the coast of South Carolina.

A week later, another unidentified unmanned object was spotted in the skies.

"Out of an abundance of caution and the recommendation of the Pentagon, President Biden ordered the military to down the object," said John Kirby from the National Security Council.

General Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said the decision was made to shoot it down because of its altitude.

But, the president's biggest concern was its altitude and unpredictable path.

"The object was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet and posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight. U.S. Northern Command is beginning recovery operations now," Ryder said.

U.S. officials have not said whether it was another spy craft or where it came from. Last week's balloon is known to have come from China.

"I can tell you that the president doesn't regret the way that we handled the first balloon. That time, we, first of all, apples and oranges here in terms of size. As I said, this was size of a small car and it was over a very sparsely populated area," Kirby said.

Biden recapped the latest mission in Alaska in one word: "Success."

U.S. officials said they are still trying to figure out where the recent object landed over Alaska but it most likely fell over frozen water which should help with recovery efforts.