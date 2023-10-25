Milwaukee boy's body found in dumpster, police investigate homicide

Milwaukee police said the search for a missing 5-year-old boy ended when his body was found inside a dumpster Thursday, Oct. 26.

The death of Prince McCree is being investigated as a homicide, police said. Two persons of interest have been arrested: a 27-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy.

FOX6 News looked at police documents that listed a 27-year-old man taken into custody for resisting arrest and obstruction roughly four hours before McCree's body was found. The 15-year-old was arrested for homicide roughly an hour and 23 minutes after police found McCree's body.

McCree's mother was not ready to speak on camera, but told FOX6 News he was a very smart boy, outgoing, always happy, loved his brothers and sisters a lot, and would do anything to help anybody. His death has left a family and community shaken.

"I couldn’t hardly wrap my mind around it, so I just had to come by," said neighbor Thomas Harris. "I stopped, walked up over there and prayed, just prayed."

Police presence near Hawley and Vliet, Milwaukee

"Anybody who can do a baby like that, that’s the most cruel thing anybody can do to a child. Death? Please. It’s awful. It’s awful," resident Ivvy Lee said. "I don’t even have any words for this."

McCree was last seen near 54th and Meinecke and reported missing Wednesday night. His body was found around 9 a.m. Thursday morning near Hawley and Vliet – roughly a mile from where he was last seen.

"Out of nowhere there’s a ton of cops, and they’re blocking our side of the gas station, too," said Shadaab Bhamla, who works at a gas station near where the boy was found.

"My prayers go out to the family of the missing child, and sorry to hear about that," said George Jones, who lives near the gas station.

Ald. Michael Murphy, who represents the district where McCree was found, said he also grew up near 54th and Meinecke. He said too many Milwaukee children are being robbed of their chance to grow up at all.

"I’m sure the highest priority for this little boy was, you know, what costume I’m going to wear and what candy I’m going to get, and I just don’t understand the world sometimes," he said. "It just gets to your heart.

"We’ve had too many young children lose their lives in our city this year, over 20 children now have lost their lives through violent acts."

A GoFundMe online fundraiser was established for McCree's family.

Official statements

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson (X post)

"The loss of five-year-old Prince McRee deeply saddens me. My condolences to those who loved him. I pray for the safety and well-being of all Milwaukee children."

Milwaukee Alderman Michael Murphy

"I am shocked and incredibly saddened to learn of the discovery in the 10th District earlier today of the body of a little 5-year-old boy, Prince McCree. My prayers go out to the boy’s loved ones, who are suffering extreme sadness and loss. It is inconceivable to me that anyone could neglect or cause harm and fatal injuries to a child, or anyone.

"Prince’s body was found in a dumpster, and Milwaukee Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the case. I will be joining the community in looking for justice for this innocent child, who should be having fun with playmates and looking forward to Halloween trick-or-treat.

"Anyone who is directly affected by this case can receive help by the calling the city’s Mobile Trauma Response Team (MPD), at 414-257-7621.

"Milwaukee County’s 24-hour Mental Health Crisis Line can be reached at 414-257-7222."