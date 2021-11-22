Milwaukee Dancing Grannies confirm some of their members were killed at Waukesha Christmas parade

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies said on Monday that some of their members were among those killed at the Christmas parade in Waukesha on Sunday.

The city of Waukesha said that five people were killed and 40 others injured when an SUV plowed through the parade. The driver, Darrell Brooks, 39, is in custody.

Other victims have not been officially identified. Videos shared by witnesses show that the car hit the Dancing Grannies and a marching band. Witnesses also said that girls in a dancing group were run over.

On Facebook, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies wrote:

"The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies are devastated by this terrible tragedy with of loss of life and injuries in the Waukesha Christmas parade.

Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness. While performing the grannies enjoyed hearing the crowds cheers and applause which certainly brought smiles to their faces and warmed their hearts.

Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies. Their eyes gleamed.....joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue....held us together.

Our hearts are heavy at this most difficult time, as more information and updates become available it will be posted . Please keep them their families, friends, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies and everyone who lives have forever changed in your thoughts and prayers."

